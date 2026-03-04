ESPN reporter Mike Coppinger later noted the schedule in an update following the decision, writing that arbitration must be completed by early September. If the process concludes on time, Ortiz could still appear in the ring before the end of the year.

The disagreement involves Ortiz’s promotional contract with Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions. A judge granted the company’s request to move the dispute into arbitration, which prevents Ortiz from pursuing bouts outside the promoter while the case is under review.

Ortiz discussed the situation in a social media post earlier this week and said his team plans to continue challenging the ruling through arbitration and a court appeal while he remains in training.

“Although the judge didn’t see it our way and the fight is blocked for now, my team and I will be moving on to arbitration and to the court appeal,” Vergil Ortiz Jr said. “My time with Goldenboy is done. I am confident that my right to move on to other opportunities will be upheld.”

The unbeaten WBO interim Ortiz Jr. (21-0, 21 KOs) has pointed toward the junior middleweight division as the weight class he intends to compete in going forward. Several champions are active at 154 pounds, a division Ortiz has discussed while preparing for his next opportunity.

The arbitration deadline in early September sets the likely window for a decision on the dispute. If the process concludes on schedule, Ortiz could still return to the ring later this year.