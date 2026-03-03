Golden Boy Wins Arbitration Fight Over Contract Language in Vergil Ortiz Case

The promotional agreement remains in effect, leaving Ortiz under Golden Boy’s banner while the contract fight shifts to a private arbitrator who will determine whether he had grounds to exit the deal.

Section 10(g) drew the most attention. The clause connects the agreement to Golden Boy’s distribution relationship with DAZN. Ortiz’s legal team argued that the contract expired when Golden Boy’s prior DAZN output arrangement ended on December 31, contending that the termination condition had been satisfied.

Golden Boy argued that the language referenced an ongoing relationship rather than a specific broadcast contract. The company cited events that continued to stream on DAZN after December 31, along with discussions aimed at securing a new distribution arrangement.

DAZN COO Ed McCarthy acknowledged in court filings that talks toward a longer-term agreement with Golden Boy were ongoing, despite no finalized deal being in place. The judge pointed to those continued dealings as support for the position that the distribution relationship had not ended.

Silva also rejected claims that Golden Boy waived its right to arbitration through separate litigation involving Ortiz’s manager, Rick Mirigian, writing that the company’s actions were consistent with enforcing the arbitration provision in the agreement.

Under the order, both sides must file a joint status update by September 2, 2026, or within five days of the arbitrator’s ruling, whichever comes first.

The contract dispute now moves out of open court and into arbitration.