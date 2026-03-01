Emanuel Navarrete Halts Eduardo Nunez in 130 Title Unifier

Navarrete, a three-division world champion who fought to a no-contest against Charly Suarez this past May in San Diego, established control through volume and punch variety. He stepped in behind long left hands, split the guard with straight rights, and threaded uppercuts through the middle when Nunez dipped low.

Nunez, who won the IBF super featherweight title with a unanimous decision over Masanori Rikiishi in May, looked to neutralize Navarrete’s height and reach by investing in body shots early. He dug hooks to the body and attempted to crowd Navarrete along the ropes, but he had to absorb heavy return fire to get there.

By round three, Navarrete was landing with increasing authority. A sharp left uppercut snapped Nunez’s head back and forced him to reset his feet. Navarrete followed with tight combinations, punching in sequence once he had Nunez in range.

Damage began to build around Nunez’s right eye in the fourth. Navarrete targeted it with straight shots and short hooks, forcing Nunez to fight through compromised vision. In the middle rounds, Nunez had pockets of success with body work and double left hands, but Navarrete answered each rally with heavier shots upstairs.

The ninth was close to the finish. A crushing right hand and a follow-up uppercut left Nunez unsteady. Navarrete pressed forward, unloading hooks and straight punches as Nunez tried to fire back to the ribs.

Round 10 was punishing. Navarrete ripped combinations on the inside, ending exchanges with clean head shots as blood streamed from Nunez’s damaged eye. Nunez kept punching and refused to yield, but he was being beaten to the mark and forced to react.

Before round 11 could unfold fully, the ringside doctor examined Nunez and ended it.

Navarrete unified the division through heavy pressure, range control, and disciplined punch selection. He worked behind the jab, broke the guard with straight shots, and set his feet to let combinations go. Against a dangerous puncher with 28 knockouts, that consistency separated him over time.