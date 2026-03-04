Unified welterweight champion Devin Haney shared a video on X praising Rolando Romero for allegedly sending a formal fight offer during an ongoing discussion about a possible fight between the two fighters.
The clip features comments from Nestor Gibbs of ThaBoxingVoice, who said Rolly backed up his public trash talk by sending an actual contract proposal. Gibbs contrasted that situation with repeated call-outs from Keyshawn Davis, arguing that Davis has yet to follow those challenges with paperwork or a documented offer.
Haney reposted the clip without adding written commentary, though the move circulated quickly among boxing fans because it touches several current storylines in the welterweight division. Romero has been mentioned in connection with a possible fight against Haney, while Davis has also named Haney as a potential opponent in interviews and online exchanges.
The video discussion also mentioned veteran boxing manager James Prince, noting that management involvement would likely be required if a Davis fight were to progress from public call-outs into formal negotiations.
Talk surrounding a Haney–Romero fight has circulated for several weeks as both fighters search for their next opponent at welterweight. Haney entered the division after earlier campaigns at lightweight and junior welterweight, while Romero has also moved through multiple weight classes while pursuing higher-profile opportunities.
Neither camp has publicly released details of a proposed contract, and no official announcement has confirmed that negotiations have advanced to a finalized agreement. Discussion about possible dates and locations has surfaced in interviews and media reports, though promoters and sanctioning bodies have yet to confirm a scheduled event.
Haney’s decision to amplify the clip nevertheless renewed attention around Romero’s claim that an offer was sent. The repost by Devin also extended the discussion among fans about which fighters in the division are actively pursuing fights, and which names remain at the stage of public call-outs.
Last Updated on 2026/03/04 at 3:35 PM