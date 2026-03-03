Callum Smith spent months in a difficult position while waiting for his clash with David Morrell to finally land on the calendar. Although the constant shifts and schedule changes made it hard to stay sharp, Smith believes the final version of events plays into his hands because he gets a massive homecoming in Liverpool.
The fight was originally hammered out late last summer before hitting a series of roadblocks. At one point, it looked destined for a February slot in Riyadh, only to move again. These delays were more than just logistical headaches. They forced the 35-year-old WBO interim light heavyweight champion Smith to overhaul his training camp multiple times. He even brought trainer Buddy McGirt over from the U.S. for a multi-week stint, only to send him back home when the date vanished.
“You need to plan a camp to peak at the right time,” Smith said to Secondsout. “When it keeps getting swapped and changed, that is frustrating. That’s the part people probably don’t see.”
Instead of checking out, Smith kept working. He stayed in the gym, focusing on general conditioning rather than the intense, specific preparation required for a fighter of Morrell’s caliber. Now that April 18 is locked in, the real work has begun. Smith is finally tailoring his camp to Morrell’s technical, patient southpaw style.
The most significant change is the scenery. After more than six years away, Smith is returning to box in Liverpool. While a home game was not the initial plan, it is a massive psychological boost after months of uncertainty.
Morrell arrives with only 12 pro fights under his belt, but he has already shown he can handle the pressure of elite competition. Smith is not overlooking him, acknowledging that he expects a grueling night at the office.
With the light heavyweight division currently crowded at the top, Smith knows he cannot afford a slip-up. After a year of uncertainty, the focus is now entirely on April 18 at the Liverpool Arena in Liverpool, England.
