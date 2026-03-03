“You need to plan a camp to peak at the right time,” Smith said to Secondsout. “When it keeps getting swapped and changed, that is frustrating. That’s the part people probably don’t see.”

Instead of checking out, Smith kept working. He stayed in the gym, focusing on general conditioning rather than the intense, specific preparation required for a fighter of Morrell’s caliber. Now that April 18 is locked in, the real work has begun. Smith is finally tailoring his camp to Morrell’s technical, patient southpaw style.

The most significant change is the scenery. After more than six years away, Smith is returning to box in Liverpool. While a home game was not the initial plan, it is a massive psychological boost after months of uncertainty.

Morrell arrives with only 12 pro fights under his belt, but he has already shown he can handle the pressure of elite competition. Smith is not overlooking him, acknowledging that he expects a grueling night at the office.

With the light heavyweight division currently crowded at the top, Smith knows he cannot afford a slip-up. After a year of uncertainty, the focus is now entirely on April 18 at the Liverpool Arena in Liverpool, England.