Zepeda has remained among the highest-ranked contenders with the organization while staying active in the division. The Mexican southpaw has built a reputation for steady pressure, body punching and a high punch output that has made him a difficult opponent across twelve rounds.

He previously challenged Stevenson for the WBC lightweight championship on July 12, 2025, at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, New York. Stevenson retained the title by unanimous decision after twelve rounds in a bout that kept Zepeda close to the front of the division’s title picture.

Roach enters the situation after a run of notable fights at lightweight. The Washington, D.C. fighter has taken part in two twelve-round draws, including a high-profile meeting with Gervonta Davis. He also fought Isaac Cruz to a twelve-round draw, results that have kept him active around the championship level despite the absence of a recent victory.

Even without a win in those appearances, Roach has remained among the group of contenders near the title picture as the division reorganizes following Stevenson’s removal from the championship position.

The reported matchup has also raised questions about interim champion Jadier Herrera, who had been viewed as a possible participant in any fight for the vacant belt. The WBC has not publicly explained why the proposed Zepeda–Roach bout would move forward without Herrera.

If confirmed, William Zepeda (31-0, 27 KOs) would face Lamont Roach (25-1-2, 10 KOs), with Roach receiving a third straight opportunity at the championship level after twelve-round draws with Gervonta Davis and Isaac Cruz.

The WBC has not yet confirmed a date, venue or official sanctioning decision for the fight.