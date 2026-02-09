The matchup has circulated publicly for months, though progress was uneven. Ennis moved up from welterweight last fall and made his junior middleweight debut with a first round stoppage win in Philadelphia. Vergil Ortiz followed weeks later with a knockout victory of his own, retaining interim status while continuing to push for the Ennis fight.

Both fighters have repeatedly identified each other as their preferred next opponent, but negotiations slowed during a prolonged period of uncertainty. Ortiz was also involved in a legal dispute with his promoter, Golden Boy Promotions, which added delays and confusion around his immediate future.

Recent reporting from BoxingScene indicates that options outside of this matchup have thinned for both camps, leaving Ennis and Ortiz increasingly focused on one another. As those alternatives faded, talks resumed with more consistency than in earlier rounds.

After months of competing timelines and public positioning, multiple outlets now confirm a shared target date and location.

Talks Reach Advanced Stage

A deal has not yet been finalized, but recent updates suggest steadier progress than was seen earlier in the process. If completed, Ennis vs Ortiz would bring together two fighters entering their prime rather than crossing paths after a title run has already been settled elsewhere.

For now, attention remains on closing the agreement and turning the extended discussion into a confirmed date on the calendar.