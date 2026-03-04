20 Years Ago Today: Joe Calzaghe’s Masterclass Against Jeff Lacy

Calzaghe unleashed hell in the form of around 1,000 punches (actually 948 thrown punches according to punch stats), with Lacy taking far too many of them. It was as one-sided a domination job as you could point a stick at. Calzaghe, showing his inner spite along with his other great fighting qualities, was enjoying himself as he took Lacy apart, bit by bit, piece by piece. Absolutely the fight should have been stopped, this brutally apparent by the second half stage.

Instead, Calzaghe was merciless, as was the referee, as was Lacy’s corner. Battered, bleeding but somehow hanging in there, Lacy may have had a touch of satisfaction over at least having managed to see it through to the final bell, but there was only pain, confusion and more pain etched on Lacy’s face at the end.

Calzaghe was now a true star, on both sides of the Atlantic. It would be a little over two years before Joe finally boxed in America, but he was now, due to the Lacy hammering, accepted by all as the best super middleweight on the planet. Lacy never recovered, nor did his career at top level.

Watching southpaw dynamo Calzaghe go to work the way he did 20 long years ago remains a thrill. Calzaghe’s sizzling ring display was special. It might have been a perfect performance.