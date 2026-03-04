VIDEO: The Evolution of Top 10 All-Time Heavyweight Rankings

How has the Top 10 all-time heavyweight rankings evolved over the past 60 years? In this video, we trace the evolution of the Top 10 Heavyweight rankings through the eyes of boxing’s most respected historians and publications.

Throughout the long rich history of heavyweight boxing, from John L Sullivan in the late 19th Century until Oleksandr Usyk today, there have been many outstanding prizefighters who have competed in boxing’s marquee weight class. Some of the most famous throughout history have included Jack Johnson, Jack Dempsey, Joe Louis, Muhammad Ali, George Foreman, Larry Holmes, Mike Tyson, Lennox Lewis, and the Klitschko brothers, Vitali and Wladimir. Debate about the Top 10 heavyweights has naturally shifted with the passage of time, where the evolution of the heavyweight rankings provides an interesting look into the history of the sport and contemporary opinions of any specific era.