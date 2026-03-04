VIDEO: The Evolution of Top 10 All-Time Heavyweight Rankings

How has the Top 10 all-time heavyweight rankings evolved over the past 60 years? In this video, we trace the evolution of the Top 10 Heavyweight rankings through the eyes of boxing’s most respected historians and publications.
Throughout the long rich history of heavyweight boxing, from John L Sullivan in the late 19th Century until Oleksandr Usyk today, there have been many outstanding prizefighters who have competed in boxing’s marquee weight class. Some of the most famous throughout history have included Jack Johnson, Jack Dempsey, Joe Louis, Muhammad Ali, George Foreman, Larry Holmes, Mike Tyson, Lennox Lewis, and the Klitschko brothers, Vitali and Wladimir. Debate about the Top 10 heavyweights has naturally shifted with the passage of time, where the evolution of the heavyweight rankings provides an interesting look into the history of the sport and contemporary opinions of any specific era.
The sport has changed a lot with the passage of time, and heavyweight boxing itself has changed a lot, in large part because over time heavyweight athletes have grown physically much bigger than they were in the past.
During the examination we will primarily be focusing on 5 historical lists that evaluate the Top 10 all-time heavyweights throughout various points in history:
1958 & 1971: Nat Fleischer All-Time Top 10
1975: The Ring Magazine All-Time Top 10 (The Bible of Boxing)
1998: The Ring Magazine All-Time Top 50
2005: Bert Sugar’s All-Time Top 10
2020: Rummy’s Corner Community Expert Survey
So how have Top 10 all-time heavyweight rankings evolved from 1958 until the present day?
This edition of Rummy’s Corner will attempt to answer that question, with a detailed chronology of that evolution in action. Please watch and enjoy the video for one man’s opinion. This is Rummy’s Corner (written, produced, and narrated by Geoffrey Ciani).
