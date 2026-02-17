Ortiz’s legal team argued that Golden Boy’s attempt to prevent him from facing Ennis would not cause legitimate harm and instead limits his ability to pursue opportunities that emerged after his contract situation changed. The April 18 fight with Ennis had been expected to be announced before Golden Boy intervened to stop the deal.

Restriction stalls planned Ennis fight

In the filing, Ortiz’s attorney Greg Smith stated that Golden Boy was trying to block him from agreeing to participate in a major fight promoted by another company, while Ortiz was exercising his right to work with other promoters. Ortiz and his team maintain that his promotional agreement allowed him to terminate the relationship after Golden Boy’s broadcast arrangement with DAZN expired at the end of last year.

The legal standoff intensified after Ortiz received major financial offers from rival promoters. Matchroom Boxing proposed a three-fight deal guaranteeing at least $12 million, with projected earnings rising toward $20 million. Another promoter presented a separate offer worth $16 million guaranteed, with additional upside tied to event performance.

Golden Boy secured the restraining order after learning Ortiz was attempting to finalize the Ennis fight independently. For now, that order keeps the bout from moving forward while the dispute continues.

A hearing scheduled this week is expected to determine whether Ortiz can proceed with the Ennis fight or remain restricted while the disagreement with Golden Boy plays out. The decision could shape his immediate future in a welterweight division already crowded with major fights and promotional alliances.