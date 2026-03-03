“I believe it is, especially him being [at] cruiserweight,” Opetaia said during an appearance on DAZN’s Inside The Ring. “To me, it just makes sense. If he’s fighting for a world title in my division, why wouldn’t they want other world champions to fight him? Why don’t they want to see who’s the best in the division?”

Benavidez is scheduled to face WBA and WBO cruiserweight champion Gilberto Ramirez on May 2 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. A win would give Benavidez two titles in the division and place him among the main figures at cruiserweight. If Benavidez wins those belts and Opetaia keeps winning, the fight would become a natural unification bout.

Opetaia has said repeatedly this week that his attention remains on Glanton. The focus stays on the opponent in front of him.

The Australian southpaw enters Sunday’s fight with a record of 29-0 and 23 knockouts. Glanton, a pressure-minded contender from Atlanta, holds a record of 21-3 with 18 knockouts and has spent several years working his way up the IBF rankings.

Opetaia kept the explanation simple.

“All I gotta do is keep winning and keep doing my job,” Opetaia said.

Benavidez, 31-0 with 25 knockouts, built most of his record at super middleweight before competing at light heavyweight. The Ramirez fight represents his first appearance at cruiserweight and an opportunity to win titles in a third division.

Opetaia and Glanton are scheduled to meet in a 12-round main event Sunday night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card will stream on Paramount+.