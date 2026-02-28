Vargas began to fix it by simplifying. He used his jab more, changed stances to alter the look, and dug to the body to slow Quintana down. The shift did not show up all at once, but the work started to add up. As the fight moved into the middle rounds, Vargas’ combinations landed more often and the damage began to show on Quintana’s face, especially around the eyes.

The second half swung hard toward Vargas. He raised his output, stayed in the pocket longer, and forced Quintana to take clean shots without getting much back in return. Quintana kept trying, but he spent more time moving backward and absorbing punishment as Vargas controlled the pace.

After round nine, the fight was stopped before the 10th round began. Quintana objected and wanted to continue, but he was badly marked up and had taken sustained punishment in the later rounds. Vargas improves to 17-0 with 14 knockouts, and Quintana falls to 22-3-1. Vargas won, but it was a difficult night, and that kind of pressure test tends to stay with a young fighter.