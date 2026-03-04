The event represents another joint promotion between Golden Boy and Miguel Cotto Promotions, built around Collazo. Cotto’s company has played a role in developing the unbeaten champion, while Golden Boy has provided larger platforms for his fights in the United States.

Collazo held a media workout in Puerto Rico this week before traveling to California for the fight. The unbeaten champion said camp has progressed well as he prepares for Haro.

“It’s been a spectacular training camp. Thank God I feel 100% ready for my fight against Jesús Haro on March 14th in Anaheim,” Collazo said. “We’re focused and ready for anything Haro might bring that night.”

Collazo last fought in September 2025, stopping Jayson Vayson by knockout to defend his titles. The victory continued a strong stretch for the Puerto Rican southpaw, who has recorded ten knockouts in thirteen professional bouts.

Haro enters the bout with thirteen wins against three defeats and has recorded two knockouts during his career.

Collazo said his team has studied Haro’s approach and expects a demanding fight when they meet in California in front of an expected international audience.

“Haro is a fighter with refined boxing skills who uses his speed and counter-attacks a lot,” Collazo said about his opponent. “We’re going to use our intelligence and our IQ to figure him out and get the victory for all of Puerto Rico.”

The March 14 appearance will be Collazo’s first fight of 2026.