Kalle Sauerland Urges IBF to Order Derek Chisora Title Fight

The WBC has confirmed its title will be on the line in the Verhoeven bout. The IBF and WBA have not yet confirmed whether their belts will be attached to the fight.

That uncertainty has prompted promoter Kalle Sauerland to press the IBF about its next move. Derek Chisora earned his position in the IBF order after defeating Otto Wallin in an eliminator last February, and Sauerland believes the governing body should now act.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Sauerland praised Usyk’s accomplishments but pointed out that other heavyweights are waiting for their opportunity.

“Oleksandr Usyk is already a boxing legend and a two-weight cruiserweight and heavyweight unified world champion,” Sauerland said. “I was very proud to put the fourth belt around his waist in the ring in 2018 and he’s obviously gone and done the same at heavyweight.”

Sauerland then turned attention toward the fighters competing for position in the division.

“But the sport is the sport and there’s lots of other gladiators out there, and two of them in Deontay Wilder and Derek Chisora have had amazing careers culminating in a massive fight on April 4 at the O2.”

“And Oleksandr Usyk has not had one single mandatory defence of the IBF in his reign as heavyweight champion, as IBF heavyweight champion.

“Given Chisora’s position at the very top of the heavyweight rankings right now, and Wilder’s position as well, and given the high-profile nature of the fight it would be an amazing addition for them to be able to fight for the belt.

Chisora faces Wilder on April 4 in London in a heavyweight contest Sauerland is promoting. The result could influence how the IBF proceeds with its title order if the sanctioning body decides the mandatory challenger must receive his opportunity.

Usyk’s title situation has already changed once. He gave up the WBO belt in October and Fabio Wardley was elevated as champion after the title became vacant.

Attention now turns to the remaining belts. If the IBF insists on enforcing its mandatory challenger position, Usyk could be required to defend against the next contender or relinquish the title.

The WBA belt also remains unresolved, with Murat Gassiev among the fighters seeking clarity on how that sanctioning body plans to proceed.

Al Siesta, the IBA Pro promoter who co-promotes Gassiev, told Sky Sports: “It does present an interesting situation with the WBA title. Murat is a proud WBA champion and he only wants to fight the best. Whether it is Usyk, Itauma, Joshua it doesn’t matter to Murat. He is ready for anyone.

“We are currently awaiting communication from our friends at the WBA regarding the status of Usyk as ‘Super’ champion. Usyk has not made a mandatory defence of his WBA title since August 2023 , which we understand as he has been involved in big unification fights.

For now, the confirmed fight is the WBC defense against Verhoeven. What happens with Usyk’s other heavyweight belts will depend on the next decisions from the sanctioning bodies.