Curmel Moton TKOs Wilfredo Flores in Round Two

Curmel Moton moved to 9-0 on Saturday night with a second-round technical knockout of Wilfredo Flores at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York.
The fight was scheduled for 10 rounds at welterweight/super lightweight and marked Moton’s first time entering a bout set for that distance. Flores brought more professional experience but could not keep Moton from dictating the action through two rounds.
Moton came forward immediately. He worked behind the jab, dug to the body, and put short combinations together upstairs. Flores tried to counter when he found room, but he spent much of the opening round retreating as Moton stepped into range and kept him near the ropes.
The second followed a similar pattern. Moton stayed close, mixed body shots with straight punches, and pushed Flores back toward the corner. The exchanges grew one-sided as Moton’s punches landed in succession.
The referee stepped in late in the round when Flores covered up and stopped throwing back.
After the bell, Flores remained on his stool while his corner spoke with officials. He did not return for round three, and the fight was ruled a second-round TKO.
The bout marked Moton’s promotional debut under Manny Pacquiao following time away from the ring. Though scheduled for 10 rounds, it ended after two, giving Moton his seventh knockout while keeping his unbeaten record intact.
Last Updated on 2026/02/28 at 9:56 PM