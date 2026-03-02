Fury vs Makhmudov Undercard: Heavyweights Collide In Tottenham

Frazer Clarke, 9-2-1, stands across from Justis Huni, 12-1, knowing he cannot afford another slip. The loss to Jeamie TKV checked his momentum and raised questions about how he handles pressure when the rounds get tight. Huni fights tall, shoots the straight right, and keeps his feet set under him.

Jeamie TKV, 9-2, now meets Richard Riakporhe, 19-1 with 14 knockouts. Riakporhe moves up from cruiserweight and goes straight into a man who just beat Clarke. That is a proper introduction to heavyweight. TKV presses forward, works behind his jab, and throws with bad intentions once he has a man near the ropes. Riakporhe must show that his power follows him up the scale and that his gas tank holds when the exchanges stretch beyond the early rounds.

The co-main places Conor Benn, 24-1, opposite Regis Prograis, 30-3. Prograis carries experience, a sharp left hand, and the calm to slow a fight down when an opponent overreaches.

“April 11th can’t come soon enough, returning to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium again, where I made history against Eubank Jr means everything to me,” Benn said. “Fighting on the biggest stages, in the biggest shows, I fear no one!”

Prograis offered his own edge.

“Last time I fought in London, Conor Benn was on my undercard,” Prograis said. “But this circle will close with me teaching him a lesson on April 11th.”

Troy Williamson boxes Simon Zachenhuber. Felix Cash faces Liam O’Hare. Elliot Whale meets Tom Hill. Hector Avila Lozano takes on Sultan Almohammed.

By the time the main event gloves are on, several domestic questions at heavyweight and beyond will already have been answered inside the ropes.

Date: April 11

Start time: 7 pm ET (USA ET) / 12 am UK

Streaming platform: Netflix (main card), YouTube (prelims)

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Fight card: Conor Benn vs Regis Prograis; Jeamie TKV vs Richard Riakporhe; Frazer Clarke vs Justis Huni; Troy Williamson vs Simon Zachenhuber; Felix Cash vs Liam O’Hare; Elliot Whale vs Tom Hill; Hector Avila Lozano vs Sultan Almohammed