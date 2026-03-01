“If Conor Benn didn’t have the last name Benn, I don’t know where he would be,” Prograis said to talkSport Boxing. “He wouldn’t be as popular as he is now.”

The 29-year-old Benn’s recent surge has been closely linked to the rivalry with Chris Eubank Jr., built on the history between their fathers in the 1990s. That connection helped sell out large venues and produced strong gate and pay-per-view numbers. The family link gave the fight immediate recognition that most contenders spend years trying to earn.

Prograis did not dismiss Benn’s ability. He questioned whether the same level of exposure and earning power would have followed without the built-in storyline.

“He made a lot of money. He’s popular now because he fought Chris Eubank twice,” Prograis said. “It goes back. It’s a great storyline.”

He contrasted that with his own path.

“I got this out the mud,” Prograis said. “I’m the first person in my bloodline to ever do this. I became a champion twice with no boxing family at all.”

The American southpaw built his career at 140 pounds without a legacy attached to his name, winning and later regaining a world title through divisional fights rather than rivalry marketing.

In Prograis’ view, a surname can speed up visibility, but it does not decide what happens once the bell rings. He believes the ring will settle that argument.

“Point blank, I feel like I’m better,” he said.

The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at a contracted weight of 150 pounds on April 11th.