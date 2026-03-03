“Next Time I’ll Put Him In The Morgue!” Recalling Roberto Duran’s Brutal KO Of Ray Lampkin

Lampkin got off to a good start, his fast hands and good movement seeing him get home with some shots, his body shots being impressive in round two. But Duran, fighting before thousands of adoring fans, slowly but surely wore Lampkin down. It was a good fight, fought at a fast pace, with lots of quality punching, but by the middle rounds, certainly by the later rounds, Lampkin was clearly wilting; the Panamanian heat and humidity were playing a part in the fight. Duran had lumped up Lampkin’s eye, and he was, of course, snarling the Duran snarl.

But Lampkin looked like he might just be able to see it through to the final bell. Duran had other ideas. The end came in round 14. Lampkin had been fighting on sheer heart and guts for a while now, but his ordeal was soon to come to an end. Inside the opening minute of round 14, Duran, sensing his challenger was more than ready to be taken, unleashed a bomb of a left hook to the head. Lampkin went down hard, flat on his back, his arms outstretched, the force of his head hitting the canvas adding to his trauma.

Incredibly, Lampkin tried, on sheer instinct, to get back up, but he was unable to do so. A jubilant Duran jumped around the ring as he both celebrated and showed sheer defiance. No man could beat him, of this Duran was certain (and Roberto did avenge the loss to De Jesus twice).

Lampkin was so badly hurt that he was taken to the hospital. The final blow had left Lampkin unconscious for a full 30 minutes, while one of his legs was temporarily paralysed. In total, Lampkin spent five days in the hospital. This was the price any 135-pounder in the sport risked paying if they had the temerity to challenge Duran.

And Duran then let loose with a chilling quote, the champ saying to the press that “I was not in my best condition. Today I sent him to the hospital. Next time I’ll put him in the morgue.”

Later, showing his kind and caring side, Duran paid a visit to see Lampkin in the hospital, where the pound-for-pound best fighter on the planet kissed Lampkin on the cheek as he lay in bed.

Duran would rule as lightweight king until 1978, when he made the move up to welterweight. Lampkin fought seven more times, with him winning five and losing two.

Back in the mid 1970s, Roberto Duran was not only the greatest fighter on the planet, he was also the meanest and the scariest.