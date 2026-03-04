“If Devin Haney don’t cook Romero, he ain’t beating Ryan Garcia,” Bradley said on his channel.

The fight has been discussed for May and would place Haney opposite a larger opponent who carries real knockout power. Bradley described Romero’s awkward movement and unorthodox attacks as the reason the fight could become uncomfortable for a technically polished boxer.

“That’s his superpower — the fact that he’s so damn awkward and explosive,” Bradley said.

Rolly throws punches from odd positions and rushes forward in quick bursts, the type of movement that can bother fighters who expect clean mechanics. The attacks can look messy, but they arrive fast. Openings appear during those moments, and a disciplined opponent can counter if he stays composed.

Bradley believes Haney holds advantages in reach, footwork, and ring control and expects the former undisputed champion to rely on his jab and defensive movement to keep Romero at a distance. Haney’s patience and concentration will be important because Romero often charges forward early in fights, looking to land power shots.

Bradley added that the fight still carries risk because Romero’s power can change a fight if Haney becomes careless during exchanges, since one mistake or poorly timed attack could give Romero the opening he needs to land a punch that alters the direction of the contest.

Bradley set a high bar for Haney going into the fight. If Romero gives him trouble, questions about a future meeting with Garcia will follow. If Haney controls the fight, that matchup becomes easier to believe.