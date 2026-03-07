The offer also included a revenue structure tied to pay-per-view performance. Golden Boy proposed a 50-50 split of net revenue once the event passed 200,000 DAZN pay-per-view buys.

Ortiz’s manager Rick Mirigian rejected the structure and requested a flat $7 million purse for the fight without pay-per-view triggers.

Golden Boy declined the counteroffer. Negotiations for the Ennis fight stalled, and the dispute widened into a conflict over Ortiz’s promotional contract.

Interest in the matchup had grown in recent months. Ortiz had recorded wins over Serhii Bohachuk, Israil Madrimov, and Erickson Lubin. Ennis had moved up to junior middleweight and scored a first-round knockout in his debut at the weight.

Both fighters entered the discussions with unbeaten records and reputations as aggressive, offensive fighters. Fans had begun calling the matchup one of the most appealing fights between American contenders in the division.

The matchup drew attention because it would have placed two unbeaten fighters viewed as elite American talents in the ring together.

As discussions continued, the disagreement over the purse structure grew into a broader conflict between Ortiz’s team and Golden Boy over the terms of the promotional agreement.

The dispute eventually reached court. A Nevada judge ruled that Ortiz could not immediately terminate his contract with Golden Boy and directed the case toward arbitration.

The ruling leaves the contractual dispute unresolved and the proposed fight with Ennis without a timetable while arbitration proceedings move forward.