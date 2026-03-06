Rogan discussed the fight during a podcast conversation with WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson while talking about older fighters returning to the ring.

“The one fight between guys who retired and came back that I’m still interested in seeing is him and Manny,” Rogan said to Bloody Elbow. “I know they are gonna do that on Netflix. I think that’s still a high-level fight. That’s what I love about it.”

Mayweather and Pacquiao first fought in May 2015 in a bout that generated enormous worldwide interest and became one of the most successful events in boxing history. Mayweather won a unanimous decision.

Rogan said he still views both fighters as capable competitors despite their age.

“I think Manny is still a high-level fighter,” Rogan said. “Floyd, even in these exhibitions he’s been doing, he looks great.”

Rogan also pointed to Mayweather’s conditioning as a reason he believes the former five-division champion remains sharp.

“You see him in sparring? Good lord, man,” Rogan said. “It doesn’t look like he’s lost a step. Even though he’s not the Floyd who fought Canelo or Ricky Hatton, it’s not that much different because he’s not drinking, messing his body up, not doing anything stupid. He stays in shape and eats right.”

Mayweather has remained active in exhibition bouts since retiring from professional boxing in 2017 with a perfect 50-0 record, while Pacquiao stepped away from the sport after his loss to Yordenis Ugas in 2021.

The planned rematch would bring the two Hall of Fame fighters together again 11 years after their first meeting.

Mayweather has not looked particularly sharp in his exhibition fights. The speed is slower, and the timing is not what it was during his championship years. Rogan’s view is difficult to square with what has been visible in those outings.

Age has to be considered. For a fighter pushing 50, Mayweather still moves well and remains technically sound. But that standard is different from the level expected from active contenders. Compared with the current welterweights, even a flawed group at 147 pounds, the version of Mayweather seen recently has not operated in the same class.