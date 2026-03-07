Edwards discussed Yoenli in his weekly mailbag published by BoxingScene, where he offered a strong view of the Cuban middleweight’s standing in the division.

“Hernandez is super talented. He’s super conditioned. And he’s super strong,” Edwards said. “He may be the best middleweight in the world right now if I’m being honest.”

Yoenli (9-0, 8 KOs) has quietly built momentum since turning professional after a decorated amateur career. The Cuban southpaw has combined physical strength with consistent conditioning, traits that Edwards said stood out clearly during the fight with Davis.

Edwards explained that the 28-year-old Hernandez’s combination of strength and stamina allowed him to control long stretches of the bout. The trainer said those attributes, combined with Hernandez’s natural talent, place him near the top of the 160-pound division in his view.

The Philadelphia coach also believes Hernandez has the ability to collect multiple belts at middleweight if the right opportunities arrive.

“I think his ceiling is a possible unified champion,” Edwards said. “I don’t know if multi-division titles is his ceiling because the jump from 160 pounds to 168 pounds is the biggest jump in boxing as far as body frame.”

Hernandez is currently the mandatory challenger for the middleweight title held by Erislandy Lara, which could place him in position for a significant fight in the division.

Edwards also noted that Hernandez left a strong impression from the trainer’s perspective. Based on the opponents he has prepared fighters to face over the years, Edwards ranked Hernandez among the best he has encountered during his time working in championship camps.

For Edwards, the view formed from that ringside experience was simple: Hernandez already belongs among the elite fighters competing at middleweight.