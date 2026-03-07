“We’re looking obviously to June, July, June more so,” Haney said to Champside while discussing the schedule for Devin’s next fight.

The target date arrives while the Haney camp weighs several possible opponents. Rolando “Rolly” Romero, Ryan, and unified junior middleweight champion Xander Zayas have all been mentioned as options, though no agreement has been reached.

Haney confirmed that conversations have already taken place with some teams as they sort through the choices and begin narrowing the list of possible opponents.

“I spoke to Xander, I’ve spoke to Xander’s manager, Peter Khan, and I’ve also spoke to Roly Romero’s manager,” Haney said.

Those two fights appear to be the most realistic possibilities at this stage as discussions continue behind the scenes.

“Those two fights are on the table,” he said.

Broadcast and venue details are also part of the ongoing talks. Haney noted that several network possibilities are being considered while the fight is being put together.

“Obviously, with TV and everything and options that we have with TV, whether it be DAZN, Amazon… both teams collectively can agree on the best situation,” Bill said.

Location is another factor still under discussion. Haney said Las Vegas would make sense for a major fight involving his son, given the city’s long history of hosting big boxing events.

“I think the place that would honor the fight most… is Las Vegas,” he said.

The next step will be choosing the opponent and finalizing the platform that will carry the event. If negotiations move forward, Devin Haney could return to the ring as early as June.