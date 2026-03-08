The International Boxing Federation removed its championship from the cruiserweight fight between Jai Opetaia and Brandon Glanton late in fight week, and discussion around the move now points to a dispute over how another belt was presented during the promotion.
The IBF had initially approved the bout with its title attached. That changed shortly before the event, when the organization withdrew sanctioning and left the fight scheduled to proceed without the belt on the line. The timing drew attention across the sport because the decision arrived only days before the fight.
Veteran reporter Jake Donovan noted that the issue may have developed during the fight week promotion of the card. Marketing for the event repeatedly described the contest as a world championship fight while highlighting belts connected to Zuffa Boxing and Ring Magazine.
“Apart from Jai, literally no mention of IBF until Friday,” Donovan wrote on social media. “By that time, Zuffa (and Ring, while we’re making a list) repeatedly referred to the belt as ‘WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP’ and billed the event as such.”
Another point in Donovan’s comments involves what he described as an earlier understanding between Opetaia’s side and the IBF. According to that explanation, the sanctioning body believed the Zuffa belt would not be presented as an equal championship during the event.
“It’s fine to say the IBF took a grandstanding approach with its timing,” Donovan wrote. “It’s also just as likely that Friday’s press conference reaffirmed their initial belief of the event treating Zuffa like a ‘real’ belt, which in turn is a betrayal of the assurance given by Opetaia’s team.”
That interpretation suggests the IBF saw the press conference presentation as confirmation that the earlier understanding had changed. If the organization believed the Zuffa belt was being promoted alongside its own title as a comparable championship, the move to withdraw sanctioning becomes easier to understand.
The fight will still move forward. The winner will remain connected to the belts promoted by Ring and Zuffa even after the IBF’s late reversal.
Sanctioning bodies have historically guarded how their titles appear during fight promotion, especially when additional belts are introduced on the same card. Situations like this often become sensitive because the perceived status of a championship depends heavily on how it is presented to fans.
The disagreement surrounding the Opetaia-Glanton promotion reflects that long-running friction in boxing. If the IBF believed an earlier assurance had been broken, the organization’s decision follows a pattern seen in other disputes involving sanctioning rights.
The bout remains scheduled, but the late change shows how quickly a sanctioning body will act when it believes the standing of its championship has been challenged.
Last Updated on 2026/03/08 at 12:35 AM