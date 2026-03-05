Dana White Fires Back At Frank Warren Lawsuit Claims

Dana White dismissed reports that veteran promoter Frank Warren is preparing legal action tied to boxing’s new Saudi-backed promotional structure. White says he has done nothing that would justify a lawsuit and insists his role in the business has been straightforward competition.

The UFC president addressed the situation during an interview with Piers Morgan Uncensored, responding directly to claims Warren could pursue a lawsuit reportedly worth up to a billion dollars.

White made clear he holds no personal issue with the Queensberry Promotions boss.

“I like the Warrens. You haven’t heard me say anything about them. Always been nice guys anytime I’ve ever dealt with them,” White said. “They haven’t come out and really said anything.”

The dispute centres on the formation of the Zuffa Boxing project involving TKO Group and Saudi Arabia’s Sela investment arm. The model differs from boxing’s traditional system where independent promoters compete for fighters and television deals.

According to a report from The Telegraph, Warren is exploring legal options over the partnership and his absence from the structure built around Turki Al-Sheikh’s growing influence in the sport.

White questioned what legal grounds would support such a claim.

“Sue me? Sue me for what? I mean, I’m in the business, just like they’re in the business,” White said. “What have I done, other than compete, to be sued by the Warrens?”

White stressed that his approach to boxing promoters remains the same rule he applies in mixed martial arts. Competition is fair play. Interfering with contracted fighters is not.

“We haven’t messed with any of their fighters that are under contract or try to steal anybody or do anything like that. And we won’t, to any of the promoters,” White said. “I’m here to compete.”

White also referenced the wider reaction across boxing following the Saudi-driven restructuring of major events and promotional alliances.

“All the sanctioning organizations are going crazy. Eddie Hearn absolutely lost his mind,” White added.

Despite the speculation around legal action, White said Warren himself has not publicly confirmed any lawsuit.

“The Warrens haven’t said anything, but they’re talking about legal action?” White said. “You know, I don’t know what they have, think they have, with Turki Al-Sheikh, you know, that’s their relationship.”

“I don’t know what I have done to the Warrens that they think I should be sued. Other than compete.”

The interview ranged beyond the boxing dispute, touching on White’s friendship with U.S. President Donald Trump, American foreign policy and the rise of influencer-turned-fighter Jake Paul. White has also recently called out rival promoter Eddie Hearn to settle their long-running rivalry in the ring.

For White, the position remains simple. Promoters compete for events, fighters and market share. Unless a contract is breached, he sees no reason for the courtroom to become part of that fight.

