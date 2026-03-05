Turki Alalshikh posted a light-hearted message directed at Eddie Hearn on social media on Thursday, joking that the British promoter can always reach him by phone.
Alalshikh included the remark with a photo of himself standing beside Hearn at a past boxing event. Both are smiling in the image and posing with raised fists in a familiar ringside promotional pose, reflecting the working relationship the two men have maintained during several major fight cards.
In the message, Alalshikh mixed humor with a playful reference involving British welterweight Conor Benn.
“Eddie, don’t worry, I am always here for you,” Alalshikh said on X. “And if you call me, unlike Conor Benn, I will answer the phone.”
The remark mentioned Benn while directing the message toward Hearn, who has promoted the British welterweight for most of his professional career through Matchroom Boxing. Benn built his profile on Matchroom cards in Britain and the United States, developing into one of the more recognizable fighters in the division as his record continued to grow.
Alalshikh and Hearn have also appeared together frequently during major events staged in Saudi Arabia. Several of those fight cards brought together fighters from multiple promotional companies, with Matchroom among the groups involved in the shows organized in Riyadh.
Because of that working history, the friendly tone of Alalshikh’s message matched the public interactions the two men have shown at events and in interviews. The post was brief, but the inclusion of Benn’s name added a light note to the exchange between the Saudi boxing financier and the British promoter.
Social media exchanges like this often circulate quickly among boxing fans, especially when they involve recognizable figures connected to major fight cards and promotional companies. Alalshikh’s comment did not include additional explanation, but the remark highlighted the ongoing connection between him and Hearn during a period when boxing’s promotional landscape continues to evolve.
