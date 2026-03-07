“The Ring Magazine belt collect dust, too,” Bradley said on his channel. “It sit right there on the shelf just like every other belt. It collects dust, too.”

Bradley also rejected the idea that the magazine stands apart from the organizations that run the four-belt system. He said the outlet operates in a similar way while promoting its own title as more important than the others.

“Ain’t nothing different about y’all,” Bradley said while addressing the outlet directly. “Y’all controlling everything… just like all these other organizations.”

Bradley pointed to specific examples he believes show contradictions between rankings and the fights that actually happen. He questioned why heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk would face kickboxing star Rico Verhoeven instead of fighting the magazine’s #1-ranked contender Fabio Wardley.

He also mentioned several situations involving fighters chasing the Ring title while bypassing other contenders in their divisions. Bradley said those choices weaken the claim that the belt represents the most meaningful championship in boxing. In his view, rankings should point directly to the fights that fans expect to see.

Bradley’s frustration came through clearly during the segment, and his comments reflect a familiar complaint within the sport: belts and rankings may carry prestige, but fighters and promoters still decide which bouts move forward. His remarks underline how much skepticism still surrounds championships in a sport that already has multiple titles at every weight, often leaving fans confused and frustrated.