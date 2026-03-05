Dave Allen Doubts Makhmudov Can Trouble Tyson Fury

Fury (34-2-1, 24 KOs) faces Makhmudov on April 11 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, headlining The Ring’s latest promotion with the card scheduled to stream globally on Netflix. The fight marks Fury’s first appearance since losing a second bout to Oleksandr Usyk at the end of 2024, a defeat that briefly pushed the British heavyweight into retirement before he confirmed plans to fight again.

Makhmudov (21-2, 19 KOs) arrives in London following two victories, stopping Ricardo Brown before outpointing Allen over the distance. Allen shared the ring with Makhmudov and understands the Russian’s strengths, though he stopped short of placing him among the top heavyweights.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Allen offered a measured view of the matchup.

“Yeah, I’m not sure really. I boxed Makhmudov. I’ve never won the British title, and I really thought on another night I would have beaten him.”

Allen acknowledged Makhmudov’s punching power but questioned whether the Russian’s overall skill set can trouble Fury.

“I would describe him as dangerous. I wouldn’t describe him as a world-class heavyweight. He’s dangerous. He’s perfect for Tyson. Tyson Fury from two or three years ago, Makhmudov is the perfect fall guy for a comeback.”

Fury’s approach in this fight will likely resemble the style that built his championship run. When he establishes range control, and sets his feet, the combinations begin to flow. The jab opens the door for the right hand and the inside work that allows Fury to pile up rounds against slower heavyweights.

Allen, however, added one caution tied to Fury’s age and recent inactivity.

“But he’s just aged and inactivity. But he shouldn’t have any problems. If he has problems with Makhmudov, he’s gone.”

That final line from Allen lands with clear meaning. Makhmudov carries punching power and physical strength, yet the Russian has never shown the full skill set of a championship heavyweight.

If Fury handles the rounds the way he did during his title reign, the fight should move in one direction. If it does not, questions about Fury’s position in the heavyweight order will only grow louder once the final bell rings.