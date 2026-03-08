“For me personally, if you get caught, I can’t give you credit for that,” Stevenson said.

Ryan’s win over Haney in April 2024 quickly became one of the most discussed fights of the year. Haney was dropped several times and suffered the first loss of his professional career. The controversy grew larger when Ryan later tested positive for the banned substance Ostarine.

Shakur believes that test results cannot be separated from the action inside the ring.

“I don’t give him credit for that night with Devin,” Stevenson said.

Stevenson also offered his own view of how the fight played out. In his opinion, Haney controlled many of the quieter stretches of the bout by using his boxing skills while Ryan slowed his output between attacks.

“If you really watch the fight and pay attention to the fight, people might not agree with me on this, Devin was winning the moments that was quiet,” Shakur said. “Like when people was no ‘Ahh,’ Devin was winning most of the boxing match.”

The knockdowns ended up defining the night. Ryan’s power repeatedly changed rounds, sending Haney to the canvas and creating the dramatic scenes that shaped the final result.

Stevenson said the possibility of a physical boost from the banned substance makes those moments difficult to evaluate.

“The moments was so loud and everyone got to see him get hurt and knocked down,” Stevenson said. “I just feel like Devin, if he didn’t get dropped by those punches, he could have won that fight. What if the Ostarine was helping his power?”

Ryan’s win and the issues that followed continue to fuel debate across the sport. Stevenson’s comments show that some fighters still question how much credit the victory deserves after the test result became public.