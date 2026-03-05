Eddie Hearn Launches Talent Agency With Tom Aspinall

Eddie Hearn has expanded the Matchroom business again, launching a new athlete management division and signing UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall as its first client. The move places Matchroom Talent Agency alongside the company’s established operations across boxing, darts, snooker and multisport.

The Salford-born Aspinall, 32, becomes the inaugural athlete on the agency’s books as Matchroom moves deeper into athlete representation beyond event promotion.

The move places Matchroom among a growing number of sports companies expanding into athlete management and brand partnerships.

Hearn described the launch as a return to the foundations of his career, which began in athlete representation before the expansion of Matchroom Sport into a global promotional business.

“I started my professional career in Athlete management and over the past 30 years, I have built a wealth of experience in building global superstars,” said Matchroom Sport chairman Eddie Hearn.

“We believe in partnership and transparency with our clients but, most importantly, always delivering exceptional and innovative work. Grounded in honesty and fierce commitment, Matchroom Talent Agency is about transforming careers through relentless ambition and telling it straight.”

Matchroom has built its reputation across several major sports over four decades, with flagship properties that include Matchroom Boxing, the Professional Darts Corporation and World Snooker. The new agency structure extends the company further into athlete brand management.

Hearn said Aspinall represents the ideal athlete to launch the venture.

“At the heart of everything we’ve done as a business over the last 40 years is identifying ordinary people who have extraordinary talent,” Hearn said. “UFC World Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall is the perfect embodiment of that and he is the ideal, inaugural member of our team.”

Aspinall welcomed the partnership, describing the agreement as a commercial and advisory collaboration intended to expand his opportunities away from the cage.

“I’m really excited to welcome Eddie and the Matchroom Sport group in a commercial and advisory role, and to become the first athlete to join the new Matchroom Talent Agency,” Aspinall said.

“Eddie has built one of the biggest brands in sport and understands how to take athletes to the next level, both inside and outside of competition.”

The agreement marks Matchroom’s first step into full-scale athlete representation across multiple sports. For Aspinall, it adds a powerful commercial ally while he continues his reign at the top of the UFC heavyweight division.