“The time is well and truly running out on Virgil Ortiz,” Hearn said. “We hoped for a minor miracle. This is something that can get resolved on a phone call, but whether that happens might be unrealistic.”

The delay is tied to a legal dispute involving Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions. Ortiz filed a federal lawsuit in January seeking to terminate his promotional contract. The case was later sent to arbitration, and a temporary restraining order prevented negotiations with other promoters, including Matchroom Boxing, for a fight with Jaron Ennis.

Matchroom has begun discussing alternate opponents for Ennis if the fight cannot be completed in time. One option under review is Josh Kelly, who has fought at a high level in the welterweight division and remains active in major events.

“The Josh Kelly fight is also there,” Hearn said when discussing other possibilities.

Hearn indicated that plans remain in place for Ennis to fight later this year, regardless of how the current negotiations play out.

“Virgil Ortiz will be fighting by the middle of this year, and it will be a big fight,” he said.

Ennis has built a reputation as one of the most dangerous fighters in the welterweight division, known for his pressure style and knockout power since turning professional. The Philadelphia native has continued climbing the rankings while waiting for a high-profile opponent.

Matchroom is still willing to wait briefly for the Ennis-Ortiz fight to come together, but the promotion appears ready to move in another direction if negotiations continue to stall. Hearn said discussions with other fighters are already underway so that Ennis can remain active and stay on track for a major fight later this year.