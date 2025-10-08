Promoter Sean Gibbons confirmed today that WBA welterweight champion Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero is the “frontrunner” for Manny Pacquiao to fight next on January 24 or 31, 2026.

Six Years Without a Win

Gibbons says that because Rolly (17-2, 13 KOs) “has the belt,” that makes him the guy Pacquiao (62-8-3, 39 KOs) is targeting for his next fight. He doesn’t explain why he believes Manny should be fighting for a world title, given that he hasn’t won a fight in six years, since July 20, 2019.

“He’s the guy that has the belt. If he didn’t have the belt, we wouldn’t be looking at Rolly Romero,” said promoter Sean Gibbons to Fight Hub TV about Manny Pacquiao targeting WBA welterweight champion Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero for his next fight on January 24, 2026.

Pacquiao isn’t ranked in the top 15 with the WBA at welterweight. So, there’s no reason why he should be allowed to fight for a world title ahead of the current mandatory Shakhram Giyasov against Romero.

The WBA should insist that Giyasov be next or demand that Pacquiao face him if he wants to get a world title shot. It sends a bad message to fans to see the 46-year-old Pacquiao be given consecutive world title shots after coming out of a four-year retirement. It’s not fair, and it makes boxing look like a joke sport.

Gibbons Confirms the Front-Runner

“It would be unbelievable at 147 to win it [WBA title], and Rolly has it. So, that makes Rolly the frontrunner. 24, 31st, January is the goal,” said Gibbons. “I think it would be a tremendous promotion.”

Pacquiao winning a world title at 47 would impress some boxing fans, but many of the hardcore fans can see how weak a champion Rolly Romero is. He’s a classic definition of a paper champion. His eighth-round knockout loss to the 5’4″ Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz on March 30, 2024, showed how flawed he is as a fighter.

He’s the WBA 147-lb champion now only because he fought Ryan Garcia for the vacant belt. Ryan had no business fighting for a world title coming off a 13-month suspension for being popped for a PED.

Giyasov Deserves His Shot

The fighter that Rolly should have fought for the vacant WBA title was mandatory challenger Shakhram Giyasov, who has been the mandatory for that belt since June 17, 2023. Giyasov would have been a nightmare for Romero.

“Manny still has enough in the feet and the hand speed to give Rolly. You saw what Ismael Barroso was doing to him. I think Rolly is a fun fight for Manny,” said Gibbons.

Pacquiao’s movement and hand speed were no longer present in his comeback fight against Mario Barrios on July 19. What saved him from losing the fight was the generous scoring by the judges. He didn’t appear to win in the eyes of many fans, who saw Pacquiao being gifted a draw due to his popularity.

Pacquiao still has a good chance of defeating Rolly because he’ll likely be the busier fighter. In Rolly’s last fight against Ryan Garcia, his output was low, and he appeared afraid to throw for fear of being clipped.

Ryan made it easy for Romero by not attacking him with his left hooks because he could have easily come back strong after being dropped in round two to win a decision if he had let his hands go.

At 46 and soon to be 47 on December 17, Pacquiao doesn’t look good enough to beat many of the top 10 contenders at 147. But against Rolly, he’s got the perfect champion for him to win a world title. If the fight happens, Manny will likely win if he doesn’t get clipped. That’s what it boils down to.

