Serrano vs. Tellez – Live Results from Puerto Rico

Amanda Serrano defends her WBA and WBO featherweight titles tonight against Reina Tellez, headlining a four fight card at the Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The co main event features a lightweight title fight, as WBA champion Stephanie Han puts her belt on the line against former multi sport champion Holly Holm. Holm continues her return to boxing after spending much of the past decade competing in mixed martial arts.