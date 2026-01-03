Serrano vs. Tellez – Live Results from Puerto Rico

Amanda Serrano defends her WBA and WBO featherweight titles tonight against Reina Tellez, headlining a four fight card at the Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
The co main event features a lightweight title fight, as WBA champion Stephanie Han puts her belt on the line against former multi sport champion Holly Holm. Holm continues her return to boxing after spending much of the past decade competing in mixed martial arts.
The four bout main card streams live on DAZN, with coverage scheduled to begin at 8.00 pm ET.
Earlier action begins at 2.30 pm ET, with preliminary bouts streaming on DAZN and the DAZN YouTube channel. One of the scheduled preliminary fights features Yankiel Rivera against Jonathan Gonzalez.
Live updates and official results from each bout will be added as the fights conclude.
Main card
Ebanie Bridges vs Alexis Araiza
Krystal Rosado vs Tania Walters
Stephanie Han vs Holly Holm
Amanda Serrano vs Reina Tellez
