WBA Mandatory Situation Between Romero and Giyasov Remains Unresolved

Rolando “Rolly” Romero has not announced his next fight as the WBA welterweight mandatory situation involving Shakhram Giyasov remains unresolved.
The WBA ordered Romero to defend his title against Giyasov in October 2025, following the expiration of Romero’s mandatory defense period. Giyasov has held mandatory status since earlier this year and previously agreed to step aside on two occasions to allow other bouts to take place.
Romero won the WBA welterweight title in May 2025 with a victory over Ryan Garcia. Since that fight, no title defense has been scheduled. Romero has submitted a request to the WBA seeking an exemption that would allow him to pursue another bout before facing his mandatory challenger.
As of early December 2025, the WBA has not issued a ruling. Giyasov’s team has urged the sanctioning body to enforce the mandatory order.
Last Updated on 12/19/2025