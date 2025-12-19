WBA Mandatory Situation Between Romero and Giyasov Remains Unresolved

Rolando “Rolly” Romero has not announced his next fight as the WBA welterweight mandatory situation involving Shakhram Giyasov remains unresolved.

The WBA ordered Romero to defend his title against Giyasov in October 2025, following the expiration of Romero’s mandatory defense period. Giyasov has held mandatory status since earlier this year and previously agreed to step aside on two occasions to allow other bouts to take place.