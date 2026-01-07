Sulaimán was asked whether Álvarez would still be eligible for title consideration if he returns healthy after the layoff. The WBC president said the organisation continues to support him and noted that Álvarez remains ranked number one by the sanctioning body despite the inactivity.

According to Sulaimán, Álvarez’s injury recovery and time away have not changed his standing within the World Boxing Council rankings. He added that the WBC expects to gain a better sense of Álvarez’s future once he completes rehabilitation and resumes full training toward a confirmed return.

While the WBC has maintained its position, the circumstances surrounding Álvarez’s return are narrower than in previous years. With only one expected appearance, any performance would carry added importance in determining whether he remains part of the immediate title picture or moves into a more selective phase of his career.

No opponent, weight division, or championship path has been announced. The WBC’s stance reflects patience rather than pressure, though the calendar leaves little room for prolonged uncertainty.

Whether Álvarez uses that single outing to reassert himself or simply gauge his readiness will likely shape how long that institutional backing continues to hold weight, especially with younger contenders pressing forward elsewhere and title timelines continuing to advance without pause.