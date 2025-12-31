Kazuto Ioka Stops Maikel Ordosgoitti in Fourth Round at 118 Boxing Results

Ordosgoitti tried but he was never able to get any kind of a foothold in the short fight. Now 15-2(14) Ordosgoitti was taken apart by a future Hall of Famer. It was that simple.

Today’s fight was a WBA eliminator, so in theory, Ioka could next challenge Seiya Tsutsumi. However, the fight Ioka seems to really want, is one with WBC 118-Pound champion, Takuma Inoue (brother of “The Monster”).

Either fight would be most interesting to see, and nobody could count out an Ioka win over either current champion.

Can Ioka win yet another belt some time in 2026? Maybe.