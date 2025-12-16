Claressa Shields Says She’d Defeat Welterweight Titlist Rolly Romero: “He Can’t Beat Me In A Fight”

“I’ll beat Rolly, and he’s a world champion,” Shields said. “Listen, I think Rolly is very unorthodox, very strong, but I’m way taller than him, way longer than him, and [I’ve] got better skills. He can’t beat me in a fight.”

Shields, who has said in the past that she would beat Jake Paul in a fight, may well have earned the distinction as the best female boxer of her era, but would she really be able to defeat a male fighter? Just why Shields is even talking about such a thing is a good question to ask, but again, of course, a female Vs. male fight would never be sanctioned…….would it? In today’s seemingly ever-crazier world, just about anything can be expected in the topsy-turvy sport of boxing; just look at what’s going to take place in Miami on Friday night.

And as crazy, as controversial, and as potentially humiliating as it would be for the male boxer if a showdown with a female fighter did take place, such a fight would no doubt generate huge interest and equally huge viewing figures. Be honest, you’d tune in, simply out of curiosity, if Shields did fight Romero!

Back to reality, and Shields will meet Franchon Crews Dezurn in a return fight, this in February. In contrast, Romero has had his name linked to a possible defence of his WBA ‘regular’ against Manny Pacquiao. It sure would be interesting to hear what the often-witty Romero has to say about Shields’ bold, not to mention potentially embarrassing, claim about how a fight between him and her would go.