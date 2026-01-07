Fabio Wardley Outlines His Next Steps With Usyk and Fury in Focus

Speaking to Sky Sports, Wardley identified his targets.

“The one I want the most is Oleksandr Usyk,” Wardley said. “The next best option for me would be Tyson Fury.”

Wardley had originally been positioned as the mandatory challenger to Oleksandr Usyk before Usyk chose to relinquish the WBO title. That decision altered the championship structure but did little to shift Wardley’s priorities.

Usyk remains unbeaten and widely viewed as the most complete heavyweight of his generation. Wardley has acknowledged that Usyk’s attention is currently elsewhere, with reported interest in a potential fight against Deontay Wilder, but he has been consistent in stating that Usyk remains his first choice.

“I know he’s playing around with a fight with Deontay Wilder, so maybe not right now,” Wardley said. “But that’s the one I want.”

With Usyk’s immediate plans uncertain, Wardley has also pointed clearly toward Tyson Fury, a former WBC champion and one of the division’s most recognisable figures.

“That would be a fight that I’m hugely up for,” Wardley said. “Give me a call anytime.”

Wardley’s professional record stands at 20-0-1 with 19 knockouts, and his rise has followed a steady pattern of increased opposition rather than long spells of inactivity. That approach appears set to continue now that he holds a recognized world title.

While discussions have also taken place around a possible defence against Derek Chisora, Wardley has described that option as part of broader conversations rather than a shift away from elite opposition.

“I’ve always been the one chasing and hunting for the people with world titles,” Wardley said. “Now I’ve got one, so it makes things a little easier. People are hunting after me.”

Wardley’s comments suggest a titleholder intent on using his position to pursue the strongest available challenges. By repeatedly naming Usyk and Fury, he has placed himself squarely within discussions involving the division’s defining figures.

Which path ultimately materialises will depend on negotiations and the wider heavyweight calendar. For now, Wardley’s position is clear: becoming champion has not softened his ambitions, and his attention remains directed toward the very top of the heavyweight division.