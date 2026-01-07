The WBC has moved forward with plans for a welterweight title fight between champion Mario Barrios and Ryan Garcia, a matchup that has drawn criticism due to Garcia’s lack of recent activity and his absence from the organization’s 147-pound rankings.
WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman addressed the decision in comments to The Ring, defending the approval despite questions surrounding Garcia’s eligibility. The bout is expected to take place February 21, with the venue yet to be announced.
According to Sulaiman, the WBC did not view Garcia as an unproven challenger, citing his past accomplishments and overall profile. He stated that sanctioning decisions are not based exclusively on a fighter’s most recent performance and that Garcia’s broader career warranted consideration for a title opportunity.
Garcia has not fought since his unanimous decision loss to Rolando Romero in May. Entering that bout as a heavy favorite, Garcia was dropped in the second round and went on to lose on all three scorecards. He later underwent surgery on his right hand and has not returned to competition.
At welterweight, Garcia remains without a victory. He has never held a full world title and previously claimed only an interim WBC lightweight belt. His most notable recent result, a majority decision win over Devin Haney in April 2024, was overturned after Garcia tested positive for Ostarine, resulting in a one-year suspension and a $1.2 million fine from the New York State Athletic Commission. Garcia also missed weight for that fight.
Following the Haney bout, Garcia was arrested on a felony vandalism charge in Beverly Hills. Those developments contributed to an 18-month ban imposed by the WBC, which was later lifted ahead of the Barrios approval.
Sulaiman said the organization has maintained long-term involvement in Garcia’s career, including public concern over his conduct and well-being. He indicated that the WBC continued to offer support during Garcia’s suspension and viewed the title opportunity as part of his return to competition.
Barrios enters the fight following a 12-round majority draw with Manny Pacquiao in July. That bout marked Pacquiao’s return at age 46 and remains Barrios’ most recent appearance.
Despite the criticism, the WBC has not signaled any intention to revisit its decision. The fight remains scheduled, pending final logistical confirmation.
Last Updated on 01/07/2026