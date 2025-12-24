Davis says Crawford even left the door open at one point — but nothing came through it.

“He said, ‘Maybe I will come back down and fight Boots if he said, Yeah, Crawford. All that stuff you were talking. I’ll mess you up.’ But that never materialized,” Davis said in an interview with MillCity Boxing.

Mandatory Status Didn’t Create Momentum

After Crawford’s dominant win over Errol Spence, Ennis became his IBF mandatory. On paper, that should have forced the issue.

Instead, Crawford exercised his rematch clause with Spence. With the mandatory defense delayed, the IBF stripped Crawford of the title and elevated Ennis to champion.

From the outside, that sequence is often used as proof that Crawford avoided Ennis. Davis doesn’t see it that way. He argues that mandatory status alone isn’t enough to move a fighter at Crawford’s level.

There was no escalation. No confrontation. No moment that made the fight feel personal or necessary.

“People Keep Throwing Up ‘Boots’”

Davis’ frustration is less about belts and more about intent.

“He never really did nothing to make the fight. People keep throwing up ‘Boots.’ I can’t make you do what you don’t want to do,” Davis said. “You can have all the talent, but I can’t make you do that. I don’t see anybody in there to challenge Bud for real to get underneath his skin to make him want to do it.”

That comment cuts to the core of Crawford’s mindset at that stage of his career. According to his coach, no opponent — including Ennis — presented a challenge that felt worth the risk without added incentive.

Crawford Chose Risk Management, Not Rewrites

Crawford could have attempted to reclaim his belt against Ennis at welterweight. Instead, he moved up to 154 and challenged Israil Madrimov for the WBA title.

That was a strategic choice. A cleaner path. A new division.

Later, Crawford openly described a potential Ennis fight as “high risk, low reward,” reinforcing Davis’ point that the matchup never rose to the level of motivation required.

Where Bernie Places the Responsibility

Davis isn’t denying that Crawford walked away from the fight. He’s saying the walk-away was enabled by the absence of pressure.

From his perspective, Ennis waited for circumstances to deliver the fight instead of forcing Crawford to confront it.