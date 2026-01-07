Lewis Crocker confirms new coach after Belfast split

A new training partnership takes shape

Nelson confirmed the separation publicly, noting that Crocker had moved on to a new coach in London. That was clarified on January 7 when Crocker shared on Instagram that he had begun training with Iqbal, thanking Nelson for their time together and confirming that further fight news is expected soon.

“Happy to announce that I’ll now be training under @hboxinguk (Iqbal),” Crocker wrote on Instagram. “Looking forward to the journey ahead, exciting times.

“Would like to thank Billy [Nelson] for everything, grateful for the great nights we had. Fight news coming soon.”

Iqbal is already familiar within Irish boxing circles, working with Lisburn featherweight Kurt Walker and previously part of the coaching setup around Michael Conlan during a period when Conlan trained under Adam Booth. Crocker himself had also worked with Booth before teaming up with Nelson in 2023, making the transition a measured return to a familiar coaching environment rather than a sharp departure.

The decision follows Crocker’s title-winning success rather than preceding it, suggesting continuity in ambition even as methods evolve. At 28, and with a world belt secured, choices around training structure now carry added importance for longevity and consistency at the highest level.

Recent results and what comes next

Crocker last fought in September 2025 at Windsor Park, defeating Paddy Donovan by split decision to claim the IBF welterweight title. The bout closed a rivalry that began earlier in the year at the SSE Arena, where their first fight ended in controversy after Donovan was disqualified for a late punch in an arena where crowd noise made officiating difficult.

Since then, Crocker has remained active in discussion but cautious in commitment. While several potential opponents have been mentioned publicly and a return to Windsor Park has been spoken about in broad terms, no defence has been officially announced. For now, the confirmed development is the change in his corner.

As Crocker enters this next phase, the focus appears to be on refinement rather than reinvention. With a new coach in place and his position in the division established, the coming months are likely to clarify how this adjustment shapes the next chapter of his championship run, without rushing conclusions before formal announcements are made.