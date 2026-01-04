The second round was Holm’s best, as she landed a clean left late that briefly forced Han backward. Han responded in the following rounds by increasing her output and tightening her defense. Rather than chasing Holm, she worked patiently, cutting the ring and landing in short bursts when Holm slowed or squared up.

Through the middle rounds, the fight settled into a consistent pattern. Holm remained competitive, using experience and timing to land counters, but she struggled to sustain offense for long stretches. Han’s activity and pressure continued to edge the rounds, particularly with her work to the body and her willingness to initiate exchanges.

In the seventh round, an accidental clash of heads opened a cut on Han’s forehead. After a ringside examination, the bout was stopped and sent to the scorecards, resulting in a technical decision based on the completed rounds.

The judges scored the fight 69 65, 69 64, and 68 65, all in favor of Han.

The win improved Han’s record to 12 0 and marked her second successful defense of the WBA lightweight title. For Holm, now 34 3 3, the loss came in another competitive outing as she continues her return to boxing after a long absence. The result reflected control, experience, and pace rather than late drama or sustained momentum shifts.