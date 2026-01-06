Smith arrives with momentum and belief. The Sheffield fighter has leaned into a simple message throughout the buildup: win by any means necessary. That mentality has carried him through an unbeaten run and a productive 2025, which included a first-round stoppage of Walid Ouizza and a 12-round decision over Mathieu Germain. Those results followed an emphatic win over Jose Zepeda earlier in the year, a performance that sharpened his reputation as a serious contender.

This fight, though, asks different questions. Smith will be fighting in the United States for the first time, making his debut outside Europe at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The delays and venue shifts have already tested patience. Now comes the deeper test: whether his style can hold up against a champion who thrives on pace, pressure, and attrition.

Subriel Matias has built his career on forcing opponents into uncomfortable places. His knockout-heavy record reflects not just power, but persistence. He does not rush endings. He engineers them.

Dalton Smith is not being dismissed entirely. Matias has acknowledged Smith’s power and the danger it carries. Both men believe the fight ends early.

What separates this matchup is experience under fire. Smith has never had to survive the kind of sustained pressure Matias applies. On Saturday night at Barclays Center, belief meets evidence. Matias’ confidence is grounded in what usually happens next.