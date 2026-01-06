Fury is now 37. He says the return is not about money. He says it is about the fight game itself. Fighters often say that when the physical signs are already visible and the résumé is complete. Fury has nothing left to prove on paper. He has won belts, headlined major events, and beaten elite opponents. That part of the story is finished.

The problem is that the decline did not start with Usyk. Fury has looked worn in his last three fights. His movement has flattened. His reactions have dulled. The improvisation that once defined him now appears forced. Even his career best win over Wladimir Klitschko came against a faded champion, and even that night Fury struggled with power and hand speed. That fight happened more than a decade ago.

On social media, Fury spoke at length about his identity as a fighter. He framed the return as inevitable. Fighting, in his telling, is not a job but a destiny. That language is familiar in boxing. It usually appears when a fighter has already passed the point where love alone can compensate for erosion.

Fury has been loosely connected to a possible fight with Anthony Joshua. That situation is unclear following a recent car accident involving members of Joshua’s team. Even if the fight materialises later, it would come with the same question that follows Fury now everywhere.

Is this a competitive return, or simply another chapter added because stopping feels worse than continuing?

Right now, it looks closer to the second.