Lamont Roach spent a good portion of today’s media event venting about Gervonta Davis instead of discussing his fight against WBC interim light welterweight champion Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz on December 6 at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

(Credit: Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions)

Roach Can’t Let Go of the Tank Draw

Lamont Roach (25-1-2, 10 KOs) states that he was “unrightfully” not given the victory over Tank Davis earlier this year on March 1, and he feels that it cost him. He says that if he’d won the fight, the money he would be making now would be more, and his fame would be increased.

Instead of viewing Tank as having done him a huge favor by selecting him in the first place for a fight he didn’t deserve, Roach is bitter about the outcome, and not getting the rematch.

He didn’t look all that impressive despite the fight being scored as a 12-round draw. It was simply a case of Davis not appearing mentally engaged in the fight.. He had the look of someone with one foot out the door into retirement.

Roach disagrees with that narrative, arguing today that Gervonta was at his best for the fight and that he’d made him look bad.

Reality Check Coming December 6

If Roach loses to ‘Pitbull’ Cruz (28-3-1, 18 KOs), it’ll put things in perspective, showing that he was never the big deal that he made about himself.

Promises to Punish Pitbull

“If I don’t [knock him out], I promise you it’s gonna be the worst he ever got beat,” said Lamont Roach during today’s press conference, talking about how he’s going to defeat Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz worse than Gervonta Davis did.

Roach isn’t a knockout puncher. So, it’s impossible to picture him doing what the harder-punching Tank Davis, Jose ‘Rayo’ Valenzuela, and Rolly Romero couldn’t do.

“I was unrightfully screwed out of a victory to be a two-division world champion,” said Roach, complaining about how he wasn’t given the win over Tank Davis earlier this year on March 1, 2025. “That’s a big difference coming into another fight.

Roach sounds like a troubled individual who can’t let go. It’s like he came off the battlefield but can’t forget. One can only hope that he’s in his 70s and 80s, and he’s still not tormented by what happened in the Tank fight.

“That’s a big difference in money. That’s a big difference in notoriety and a big difference in legacy,” said Roach.

