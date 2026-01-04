The fight was competitive without ever fully tilting away from Serrano. From the opening round, she pressed forward behind her jab, setting a steady pace and working downstairs whenever openings appeared. Tellez, stepping in on short notice, showed early caution but also confidence. She stood her ground at times and landed clean right hands that snapped Serrano’s head back and produced visible swelling around the champion’s right eye.

As the rounds passed, the difference in experience and volume became clearer. Serrano’s body work started to take a toll in the middle rounds. In the fifth, she dug in with heavy hooks to the ribs that forced Tellez into clinches and defensive survival. Tellez continued to look for counters and had moments, especially when Serrano squared up, but her output never matched the pace coming back at her.

The later rounds belonged to Serrano. She increased her punch rate, threw longer combinations, and consistently finished exchanges with shots to the body. Tellez showed toughness throughout and refused to back down, but the sustained pressure made it difficult for her to mount extended rallies. Any openings she found were brief, and Serrano answered quickly.

By the final bell, Serrano’s right eye was badly swollen, a clear sign that Tellez had landed enough to earn respect. Afterward, Serrano thanked the late replacement for accepting the fight and described the bout as a war. The two fighters shared an embrace before the final round and again after the decision was announced.

For Serrano, the win marked a successful homecoming in front of an energized San Juan crowd and pushed her record to 48 4 1. For the 22 year old Tellez, it was her first defeat at 13 1 1, but also a performance that showed durability and composure on a major stage.

The all women’s card, promoted by MVP and streamed on DAZN, was watched from ringside by Jake Paul and capped another significant night in Serrano’s long career.