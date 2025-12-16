Haney sued Ryan after his loss to him in 2024 in New York. However, the reason for the lawsuit was Garcia testing positive for the banned substance Ostarine after the fight. If Rolly fights Haney and beats him, he’d have nothing to worry about as long as he doesn’t test positive for a PED afterward.

Devin may have missed his window for the opportunity to face the popular WBA welterweight champion Rolly by delaying. From Haney’s standpoint, he didn’t have a world title earlier this year in May after Romero captured the vacant WBA belt with his win over Ryan Garcia.

“Why didn’t they call me out after I beat Ryan? Why didn’t they call me out directly after they beat Norman? Why did they sit down and play all that humble stuff?” said Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero to FOGKO about Devin Haney and his father, Bill Haney, waiting until November before calling him out for a fight.

If Haney had fought Rolly as a challenger instead of a champion, he wouldn’t get the same purse split as he would now after capturing the WBO belt from Brian Norman Jr. on November 22nd. There’s a difference in money with Haney holding a title.

There’s an extra incentive now for Haney to fight Rolly: if he captures Rolly’s title, he becomes a unified champion. That’ll help him negotiate a bigger purse for his 2026 rematch with Ryan. It’s all about bargaining muscle.

“Me and Devin are never going to fight. I want nothing to do with that fight. Like I said way back when. I believe he should go do his rematch with Ryan,” said Rolly.

Style-wise, it’s a bad match-up for Rolly to fight Haney. He doesn’t have his hand speed, and he’d have a difficult time if Devin uses the punch-and-hold strategy that he employed against Norman Jr.