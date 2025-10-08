Lawrence Okolie Eyes Possible “March, April” Fight With Agit Kabayel For Vacant WBC Heavyweight Title

Lawrence Okolie, who is ranked #1 in the WBC heavyweight ratings, is, like so many of the other heavyweight contenders, waiting to see what unified, four-belt champ Oleksandr Usyk does next; whether he vacates one or more of his belts. And Okolie’s trainer Joe Gallagher has told Sky Sports that a fight between “The Sauce” and Agit Kabayel could happen in “March, April next year,” with the WBC title on the line if Usyk does vacate the belt.

Kabayel is the WBC interim champion, so it could well be that he and Okolie will fight for the belt should Usyk opt to vacate it. In the meantime, Okolie is looking at taking a keep-busy fight in Nigeria.

Okolie vs Kabayel Could Crown New WBC Heavyweight Champ

“The fight with him and Kabayel, if Usyk gives up the title, that’ll most likely be March, April of next year,” Gallagher said. “So we’ve got to try and get Lawrence another fight (in the meantime). Lawrence is open to any of the world title fights not just necessarily the WBC. But the fact that he’s ranked No1 there and Kabayel, people see him as the bogeyman in the division and Lawrence has got the appetite to take on the bogeyman in the division. Then when he does win that title he [will have] beat the best man around for that title.”

A fight between Kabayel, who is unbeaten, and Okolie, who is a former champ at both cruiserweight and bridgerweight, would for sure be an interesting one. In the meantime, both contenders will remain sharp with a fight before then – Okolie looking at “a quick run out, to keep the tools sharp, just like Kabayel’s doing,” according to Gallagher; Okolie interested in boxing in Nigeria.

Usyk’s Decision Will Shape Heavyweight Landscape

“There’s talk of a December show and Lawrence I think would like to be part of that show.”

It’s all about next year, though, really, and what Usyk will decide to do. With Kabayel, Okolie, and other fighters such as the Joe Parker-Fabio Wardley winner and the winner of the likely fight between Frank Sanchez and Daniel Dubois all wanting a shot at the Ukrainian legend, Usyk has to decide if he wants to make any further defences of his belts. If not, the titles will become splintered and any of the above-mentioned heavyweights might be able to win one or more of them.