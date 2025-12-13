Canelo Alvarez’s trainer Eddy Reynoso says he’s going to stay out of the ring until his rematch with Terence Crawford in September. Alvarez is going to skip the Cinco de Mayo date in May to recover from his left hand injury.
Reynoso states that Canelo wants to get the “thorn out of his side” from his loss to Crawford last September. So, the rematch with the Nebraska native is the direction he’ll be going in once he’s 100% healthy.
Fans were wondering whether the Mexican star would attempt to avenge his embarrassing loss to Crawford. It was the type of defeat that would have made it impossible for Canelo to move beyond without running it back.
Choosing to fight a boxer two divisions below him put Alvarez in a tough spot. Losing to what essentially was an older welterweight made it worse. Even if Canelo had won, he couldn’t have received full credit from fans given the weight and age differences. But being beaten hurt his legacy.
“Canelo is not fighting on Cinco de Mayo; the goal is the rematch with Crawford in September,” said trainer Eddy Reynoso to TV Azteca.
“That’s what he wants, to have the rematch with (Terence) Crawford. We’ll see if we can make it in September; that’s the objective, the rematch to get that thorn out of our side.”
Last Updated on 12/13/2025