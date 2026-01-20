Katie Taylor still chasing Croke Park farewell fight

“This is my last year, probably, in the ring boxing,” Taylor said. “I’m going to be 40 this year. I would love to end my career here in Ireland. I would absolutely love to have an opportunity to fight here in Croke Park.”

Katie Taylor currently holds undisputed status at super lightweight and is listed by the WBC as Champion in Recess. She has been away from the ring since the Serrano fight and said she was unsure whether any negotiations are taking place.

“I’m not sure if there’s any conversations happening right now,” she said. “We obviously tried to make that happen a couple of years ago and it wasn’t possible, but I’m still not giving up hope.”

A bout at Croke Park has long been discussed as a potential closing chapter for Taylor’s career but has not materialised to date. Chantelle Cameron had previously been positioned as a mandatory challenger for Taylor’s WBC title, though no future opponent has been confirmed.

Taylor said she continues to value the idea of ending her career in Ireland despite living in the United States in recent years.

“We’ll see what happens,” she said. “That would be a dream come true to end my career in our most iconic arena.”